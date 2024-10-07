Heavy rainfall predicted in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall over the next five days.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh from 6 to 10 October,” the weather agency said.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 7 October.

Our correspondent adds: Incessant rain for the past several days affected normal life in East Siang, Lower Siang and adjoining Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The autumn rainfall, which comes after a long spell of scorching heat, is causing inconvenience to daily wage earners and farmers involved in vegetable cultivation.

The rain is adversely affecting the construction work for the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway and other major road projects and dampening the Durga Puja festivity.

Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district has recorded the highest 70 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Oyan in East Siang and Itanagar each received 10 mm rainfall during the same period.