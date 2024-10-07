Heavy rainfall predicted in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall over the next five days.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh from 6 to 10 October,” the weather agency said.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 7 October.

Our correspondent adds: Incessant rain for the past several days affected normal life in East Siang, Lower Siang and adjoining Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The autumn rainfall, which comes after a long spell of scorching heat, is causing inconvenience to daily wage earners and farmers involved in vegetable cultivation.

The rain is adversely affecting the construction work for the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway and other major road projects and dampening the Durga Puja festivity.

Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district has recorded the highest 70 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Oyan in East Siang and Itanagar each received 10 mm rainfall during the same period.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR