West Kameng boys register thumping 12-0 win over Tawang

NAMSAI, 7 Oct: The West Kameng boys’ football team registered a thumping 12-0 win over Tawang in a group stage match of the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) here on Monday.

Out of the scheduled eight matches in the boys’ category of the football tournament, six were played on the day and two teams were given walkovers.

Lohit defeated Pakke-Kessang 2-1, while Siang defeated Kamle 2-1, Upper Subansiri won against Lower Dibang 4-0, and West Siang beat Papum Pare 5-0.

Namsai and Lower Siang were given walkovers against Upper Siang and Lower Subansiri, respectively. The match played between Longding and Kra Daadi ended in a goalless draw.

In girls’ football, Papum Pare played out a 0-0 draw with Leparada, while East Kameng edged past Anjaw 1-0, Tawang beat Upper Subansiri 2-0, Kra Daadi won against West Kameng 1-0, and East Siang secured a 2-0 win over Siang.

The match played between Longding and Lower Siang ended in a 1-1 draw. Changlang and Capital Complex were given walkovers against Dibang Valley and Upper Siang, respectively.

In the girls’ volleyball, Kamle beat Tirap 25-14, 25-8. Anjaw defeated Pakke-Kessang 25-16, 25-15, Shi-Yomi beat Tawang 25-14, 25-16, Namsai beat Upper Subansiri 25-22, 25-11, and Kurung Kumey defeated West Kameng 25-8, 25-12. Longding won by a walkover against East Kameng.

In the boys’ volleyball, Upper Subansiri defeated Anjaw 25-13, 25-14, Pakke-Kessang won by a walkover against Siang, Shi-Yomi beat Kra Daadi 25-20, 25-8, and Namsai beat Leparada 25-18, 25-20.

Capital Complex won by a walkover against West Kameng.