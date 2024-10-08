Mini-marathon organised as part of Wildlife Week

DEOMALI, 7 Oct: The Deomali forest division in Tirap district, in collaboration with the NSS unit of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College here,organised a mini-marathon from Coffee Board to the range forest office here as part of the National Wildlife Week celebration on Monday.

Seventy-five students participated in the marthon.

During the event, Deomali Range Forest Officer Diwang Lowang and Borduria Range Forest Officer Mitinam Jamoh addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of environmental awareness and wildlife protection for a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

NSS Programme Officer Ngamwang Lowang spoke about the importance of physical and mental wellbeing and encouraged the students to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Prizes were awarded to the top seven finishers in both the male and female categories. (DIPRO)