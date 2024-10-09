DC emphasises on curbing tobacco use

LIKABALI, 8 Oct: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Tuesday emphasised the need to curb increasing use of tobacco.

Addressing the participants at the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting convened by the District Tobacco Cell at the DC’s conference hall here, the DC said that “the alarming impact of tobacco has immensely shown itself up in the tribal society, which needs to be curbed anyhow to have a healthy society.”

While stressing on proper implementation of the national health programme, the DC further said that “a society cannot thrive without healthy citizens to sustain the cycle of life and to move the nation forward.”

DPO (NTCP) Dr Gobuk Doke through a presentation highlighted the impact of tobacco consumption.

Earlier, District Medical Officer Dr Nyage Geyi apprised the members of the importance and need of making the people aware about the ill-effects of consumption of tobacco and tobacco products and the need for compliance with the COTPA.

DLCC members, heads of various departments, members of the APWWS Lower Siang unit, and representatives of the Likabali Market Committee attended the meeting. (DIPRO)