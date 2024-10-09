Techi inaugurates KGBV building in Tani-Happa

SAGALEE, 8 Oct: Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi inaugurated a two-storey building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tani-Happa (New Sagalee) on Monday.

The school is being run by Arunachal Farmers Development Society chairman Tai Kanu.

Responding to a five-point memorandum submitted by Kanu, pertaining to teachers’ quarters, augmentation of water supply, school bus, boundary,and retaining wall, the MLA assured to take up the matters with the line departments.

Addressing the gathering, he appealed to the people of Sagalee to focus on agriculture, horticulture and minor industries to improve the aesthetics of the area.

“This will boost tourism in our area,” he said.

“Since Sagalee is well-connected and near to the capital, people will definitely visit our place,” Techi said.

He advised the students to be disciplined and study hard to achieve success in life.

The toppers of Class 10 of 2021, 2022 and 2023 were felicitated by the MLA during the programme.

Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum and DDSE Taba Tagu Tara also spoke.

Later, the MLA along with the ZPC and PHE&WS EE Debia Padang inaugurated the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Cluster (VDVKC) in Yallang village in Sagalee circle.

This VDVKC will cater to 912 members associated with the Mate Dane Model Cluster Federation, which covers Sagalee and Parang circles.

The MLA commended the women self-help group for the new initiative taken towards self-reliance, and said that it would play a significant role in improving income generation through value addition of tribal products.

Sagalee unit block mission manager Techi Nadam presented a brief the activities done under Sagalee subdivision.

She informed that the centre will provide skill upgradation and capacity building training by setting up primary food processing and value addition facilities, especially for minor forest products and agriculture and horticulture products produced by the villagers.

Sagalee ADC Yame Higio, Sagalee DFO Mori Riba, the departmental engineers, ZPM Techi Serbang, among others, attended the inauguration function. (DIPRO)