Ziro Butterfly Meet concludes

ZIRO, 8 Oct: Over 60 butterfly species, including the Bhutan Glory, the brown gorgon, and 52 bird species were recorded during the 11th Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM), which concluded at Pange, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, on Tuesday.

The event also marked over a decade of efforts to promote biodiversity conservation and ecotourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Initiated in 2014, the meet has steadily grown into a platform that not only celebrates the region’s rich natural heritage but also actively involves local communities in safeguarding the environment.

From its humble beginnings, the Ziro Butterfly Meet has transformed into a renowned event that attracts nature enthusiasts, conservationists, and students from across the state. The meet has grown in both scale and impact, with the number of participants and species recorded increasing year after year, event organiser Ngunu Ziro said in a release.

“What began as a local conservation initiative has now become a vital annual programme, fostering environmental awareness and creating opportunities for ecotourism. Over the years, the meet has also incorporated activities such as workshops, nature walks, and training sessions for nature guides, making it a holistic experience for all participants,” NgunuZiro secretary Punyo Chada said.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Hapoli Division DFO Nani Shah praised the growth of the event and its role in environmental education. He encouraged the participants to continue engaging in such programmes, and to spread the message of conservation within their communities.

Former Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime highlighted the event’s significance in promoting the dignity of labour and community-driven efforts toward sustainability.

The Ziro Butterfly Meet’s success over the past 11 years can be attributed to the strong partnership between local communities, conservationists, and government officials.

NgunuZiro has played a pivotal role in mobilising resources and support, ensuring that the meet continues to grow and make a positive impact.

As the Ziro Butterfly Meet steps into its second decade, it remains committed to its mission of creating a future where conservation and community involvement go hand in hand. The event will continue to inspire, educate and engage, contributing to the preservation of Ziro’s unique biodiversity for generations to come, the release said.

The event was organised in collaboration with the environment and the Hapoli forest division as part of the National Wildlife Week.