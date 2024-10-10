Civil Society resolves to stand against criminal activities, make Ziro safe

ZIRO, 9 Oct: Civil Society here in Lower Subansiri district and community-based representatives of Ziro, have resolved to stand against criminal activities and make Ziro a safe, peaceful and prosperous place for all its residents and visitors.

During a joint consultative meeting held under the initiative of the Apatani Women Association (AWAZ) with the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) and Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) and representatives of non-indigenous communities here recently, the participants expressed serious concerned over criminal activities in Ziro.

While condemning all forms of criminal activities including, sex rackets, drug peddling and human trafficking occurring within Ziro and its surrounding areas, the members present in the house called upon all community members, both indigenous and non-indigenous,

to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities immediately.

Among the several resolutions adopted to root out the criminal activities in Ziro, the meeting resolved that house owners and landlords need to conduct thorough background checks on potential tenants, monitor tenants’ activities regularly and report any suspicious behavior of tenants to appropriate authorities.

The members in the meeting requested the hotel and guest house authorities to maintain comprehensive records of all guests, including proper identification.

The house also requested the Lower Subansiri district administration to conduct regular checking of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) in collaboration with local NGOs, implement strict procedure for issuing and renewing ILPs and to establish a dedicated task force to investigate and combat organized crime in the region.

The civil societies proposed that non-APST individual, if found involved in serious criminal activities, should be immediately deported, as per law.

The joint meeting also resolved that AWAZ, in collaboration with AYA and ASU will organize bi-annual awareness meetings involving all communities residing in Ziro and conduct regular sensitization programs in schools and colleges on the dangers of drug abuse and human trafficking. The meeting also proposed the formation of a joint task force comprising representatives from AWAZ, AYA, ASU and other community organizations to work in tandem with law enforcement agencies.

While proposing for a confidential helpline for reporting suspicious activities, the civil societies appealed to the district administration to strengthen the presence of security personnel in vulnerable areas and conduct regular patrolling.

The house also appealed to the state government to allocate resources for rehabilitation centers and counseling services for victims of trafficking and drug abuse.