Central Anti-Drugs Committee holds meet

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 9 Oct: The Central Anti-Drugs Committee (CADC), Dirang under the guidance of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the Monpa apex body of West Kameng and Tawang districts, convened a meeting here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, CADC chairman ADC Rinchin Dondup said, “The committee needs to be more vigilant, as it shall work at every village level in tracing people indulging in drugs use and peddling.”

“We cannot let our innocent youths ruin their career. Also, they are not the only victims, rather their families are also being victimized,” Dondup added.

Discussions were also held on topics like, establishing village-level drugs teams, tackling local drug-related issues and strengthening community involvement.

It was also decided that the committee will identify hotspots, conduct awareness campaigns and support rehabilitation if any.

Earlier on Tuesday, a one day awareness programme on various social issues including drugs abuse, POCSO, education and health was organized by MMT Dirang unit in collaboration with the Dirang administration under the supervision of MMT president Dorjee Phuntso.