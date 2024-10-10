Varte cycles 15000 km on ‘Ride to Clean Air’ mission

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Vanlallawmzuala Varte from Aizawl, currently on an all-India cycling tour themed ‘Ride to Clean Air’ under Mission LiFE, arrived in Itanagar on Wednesday.

The objective of the tour is to promote cycling as a viable option for both short and long-distance commuting to support a clean and healthy environment.

“My mission is to advocate for cycling as a means of transportation so we can achieve clean air for a healthier life,” Varte said while talking to this daily.

One of the aims of Mission LiFE is also to save energy by encouraging people to turn off lights when not in use or when leaving a room, he added.

Varte began his ride from Mizoram on 25 January of this year, sponsored by the Mizoram State Pollution Control Board. He has since pedaled through Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim, covering a distance of around 15,350 kilometers.

He will next proceed to Nagaland, from where he will continue to his final destination, Manipur.