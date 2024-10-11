SSA teachers urged to not use ‘unfair means’ for regularisation

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The education department has issued an advisory to the SSA teachers, urging them not to resort to any “unfair means” while seeking regularisation of their service.

The department informed the SSA teachers who are waiting for regularisation that the process will be conducted transparently, following the standing guidelines of the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

“A significant number of SSA teachers will be regularised soon, strictly based on seniority and eligibility, as outlined in the guidelines. The seniority list is being shared with all concerned and will be made available on the official website shortly,” the department stated.

The teachers have been advised “not to resort to any unfair means or favours to any individual, group, or organisation in return for assistance or influence regarding their regularisation.”

“Any such demands should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities. The government is fully committed to a fair and merit-based regularisation process, and no external influence will affect the outcome. Please adhere to this advisory and cooperate with the department for a smooth and transparent transition to regular service,” Education Commissioner Amjad Tak said in the advisory.

Talking to this daily, an official of the department, who did not wish to be named, informed that the department had to issue an advisory after getting a report of some people trying to use the situation to their advantage.

“Around 600 SSA teachers will be regularised soon and the process has started. Taking advantage of it, some people are trying to collect money from these teachers, saying that it is needed for the regularisation process.

This is wrong, and the SSA teachers should not believe such people. Their job will get regularised following the normal process and they don’t have to give a penny to anyone,” the official said.

Further, the official warned that the department will immediately lodge a police case if anyone is found collecting money in the name of regularisation of SSA teachers.