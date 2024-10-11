Guv unveils new logo of APPSC

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik unveiled the new logo of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at the Raj Bhavanhere on Thursday, in the presence of APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa, APPSC members Koj Tari and Jalash Pertin, and APPCS Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal.

The governor said that the state public service commission has a vital role in moulding the destiny of the state. “It plays a crucial role in shaping the future of essential services, particularly the administration,” he said, adding that “focusing on fairness, transparency, and sustainability will ensure positive outcomes.”

Parnaik advised the APPSC members to look forward with a positive mindset, uphold high ethical standards, avoid conflicts of interest, and guarantee transparency in decision-making processes. He emphasised that “every action must be based only on merit.”

The APPSC chairman and the members assured to uphold the sanctity of the commission.

The logo embodies ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Beacon of Trust’, and the motto of the commission: ‘Karmnishtha Yogyata Nishpaksha’ (Conscientiousness, Merit and Fairness). Raj Bhavan)