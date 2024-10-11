World Mental Health Day observed

JOLLANG, 10 Oct: The sub-centre (SC) of the health & wellness centre (HWC) here observed the World Mental Health Day on Thursday, in partnership with the Naharlagun-based regional centre of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD-Divyangjan) and the USAID-PRERANA.

Addressing the participants, SC Health & Wellness Officer Jollang Junuma Murtem emphasised the importance of mental health awareness and the need for community support in addressing mental health issues.

Physiotherapist officer in-charge of the NILD regional centre, Dr Minam Padung, delivered a presentation on “the intersection of disability and mental health.” Her presentation highlighted the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, and the critical need for integrated mental health services.

USAID-PRERANA programme officer Techi Tapu provided an overview of the organisation’s efforts in promoting sexual and reproductive health and family planning, while also linking these themes to mental health awareness. His presentation underscored the importance of holistic health approaches by improving overall wellbeing at the workplace. He also screened a video on emotional intelligence among children and warning signs of mental health. He informed the participants about the State Telemanas Cell with 24/7 toll-free number 14416, or 1800-89-14416.

A discussion was also held, allowing the participants to engage in conversations about mental health challenges and share personal experiences. Additionally, fridge magnets with ‘Mental health check: Keep the vibes, drop the stress’ were given to the participants.

Lady health visitor of the HWC sub-centre, Tage Munya also spoke.

In East Siang, the day was observed by the District Health Society at the Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Jarkong, where the DMO briefed the participants on the significance of the day and the co-relation between drug addiction and mental health.

Clinical psychologist Kenyam Pertin spoke on mental health and conducted a stress management session with the inmates, doctors and paramedical workers of the centre through a Maslach Burnout self-test.

Dr Kato Lego and Dr Oson Borang also spoke.

In Itanagar, the capital police, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (APPA), conducted a mental health workshop for women police personnel at Ane’s Home, located on the women police station (WPS) premises, on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day.

Addressing the participants, counsellor at Tele Manas and PhD scholar Dr Jomyir Bagra spoke on the importance of accessible mental health counselling and support systems to address the specific challenges faced by the police personnel.

Speaking on the significance of mental health in law enforcement, Dr Bagra said, “Women in policing often have to balance the intense demands of their profession with societal expectations, which can affect their mental wellbeing. It’s vital to create a safe, stigma-free space where they can seek help and prioritise their mental health without fear.”

AAPPA chairperson Dr Leeyir Ete conducted sessions on managing workplace stress and developing coping strategies to help the officers and personnel build up long-term resilience in their demanding roles.

Highlighting the broader impact of the workshop, Dr Ete said, “This workshop is a stepping stone towards a sustained effort in building a resilient and mentally healthy police force.”

WPS OC Inspector Rina Sonam highlighted the “significance of Ane’s Home,” which she described as “a sanctuary for victims of domestic and sexual violence.”

“The collaborative environment sought to break down barriers surrounding mental health discussions, contributing to a broader movement to destigmatise mental health concerns in the workplace,” the capital police informed in a release.

The Miao (Changlang) unit of the APWWS celebrated the day with distribution of fruits and water to the inmates of the Miao police station.

While interacting with the inmates, members of the APWWS Miao unit, led by its president Innao Nitu Singpho, urged them to mend their ways and become contributing assets for the society.

“Realising one’s mistake and accepting it is the first step towards returning to a society that’s bound by rules and laws,” she added.

The women gave the inmates the much-needed emotional and mental support.