Sona seeks officials’ support in overhauling educational pattern

LIKABALI, 10 Oct: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona urged the officers and officials of Lower Siang district to contribute to the process of the government in overhauling the educational pattern in the state, “so that the state can catch up with the rest of the states in terms of academic achievements.”

Sona arrived here on Thursday to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of various academic and scholastic achievements in the education sector in the district,on the sidelines of the chintan shivir and in the run-up to revamping the educational scenario in the state.

During an interaction with the minister, Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu requested him to initiate steps for improving the condition of the schools and educational infrastructures, and to post adequate number of subject teachers in the schools of the district.

DDSE Marte Koyu apprised the minister of the actual status of the educational scenario in the district, and requested him “to take cognisance of the fact that the district being in its infant stage deserves more support from the government for further improvement.” (DIPRO)