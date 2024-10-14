Culprit of attempted rape of widow arrested, orgs demand harsh punishment

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 13 Oct: Immediately after the news of an attempted rape spread in Namphai-II, seven kilometres from Miao, enraged residents of Phangyak and adjoining villages almost killed the culprit. However, the policemen in plain clothes present at the site of occurrence somehow managed to protect the culprit and barred the angry youths from taking the law in their hands.

As inputs about the situation almost going out of control reached the Miao police station (PS), the policemen swung into action, reached the spot, and managed to ferry the culprit to the police station safely, with the support of senior villagers.

The agitated public followed the police vehicle, thronged the police station, and burnt tyres on the township’s roads, demanding capital punishment.

As per the FIR filed, Rapyal Havi Pantha (32), of New Khamlang village under Miao PS, allegedly molested and attempted to rape a 28-year-old widow in the Namphai-II market area. The incident took place on 11 October, at around 6 pm. The accused is an adopted brother of one Lapman Havi.

The widow, a resident of Phangyak village in Namphai-II and a mother of three children, lost her husband a few months back. At a time when the Namphai-II market area was filled with people celebrating Durga Puja, Rapyal Havi Pantha attempted to rape the widow, who mentioned in the FIR that the incident caused her immense physical, mental and emotional trauma.

Two cases [u/s 64/62/74/115 [2] BNS & MPS Case No 13/24 US 74/131 BNS] have been registered against the accused at the police station here.

Meanwhile, leaders of several organisations filed representations, demanding stringent action against the accused. The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s Miao and Namphai units, along with its Namphai-II sub-unit in a joint representation addressed to the police station officer-in-charge demanded fast-track investigation and harsh punishment to the culprit.

“The heinous crime committed by Rapyal Havi speaks volumes about his sick mentality, devious behaviour and immoral character. If an example is not set now by awarding stringent punishment, he is most likely to victimize more, especially minors, in future,” the joint representation read.

The Longchang Elite Society (LES) in its representation argued that the crime is a cognizable and non-bailable offence and hence the accused should be booked under appropriate sections of law, so that an exemplary precedent may be set. The LES further demanded free and fair investigation, without any lapses.

“A crime of such nature and such magnitude is new to the area and we cannot tolerate it,” Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho and general secretary Pisi Zausan said, and urged lawyers not to advocate for bail for the accused.

The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) warned against the practice of adopting outsiders by the natives. “Such practices have the potential to ruin our society,” ACDSU president Nongcha Langching said.

Since the culprit has been arrested and booked under appropriate sections of the BNS, the public is anticipating that strict and harsh precedent will be set, so that daughters and sisters are safe and secure.