Cocoa saplings distributed to farmers in Namsai

NAMSAI, 1 Jul: In a significant push towards agricultural diversification and sustainable livelihoods, the Horticulture Department here, in collaboration with the NABARD and the NOSAAP producer company, has launched a cocoa cultivation initiative for selected farmers of the Tribal Resilience Initiative for Building Environmentally Sustainable Livelihoods (TRIBES) – a WADI project funded by the NABARD.

The sapling distribution and training programme was held at the KVK in Momong. Thousands of high-quality cocoa saplings were distributed to the farmers and beneficiaries of the TRIBES project. The saplings were procured through untied funds from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, marking a noteworthy example of convergence for grassroots development.

Chongkham Horticulture Development Officer Omi Tayeng elaborated the economic potential of cocoa, its suitability to Namsai’s agro-climatic conditions, the ideal planting season, intercrop compatibility with arecanut, pest management techniques, and prevailing market rates.

“We are incredibly excited to roll out this cocoa sapling distribution programme,” said District Horticulture Officer Mardo Ninu, adding that “our goal is to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools to explore high-value crops like cocoa, thereby improving livelihoods and contributing to the economic development of the district.”

The saplings, sourced from reputed nurseries, ensure genetic purity and resistance to diseases. Alongside distribution, comprehensive training and ongoing technical support are being extended to farmers to ensure successful cultivation, maintenance, and harvesting.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Baruah assured full cooperation in terms of technical guidance for planting, maintenance, and disease control measures.

NABARD AGM (District Development) Kamal Royemphasized the importance of the TRIBES/WADI project in diversifying livelihood options, and welcomed the expansion of cocoa cultivation in the district. He also hinted at the NABARD’s plans to explore cocoa processing facilities in Namsai in the near future. He added, “This convergence between the Horticulture Department and the NABARD demonstrates how aligned efforts can yield impactful results. We’re also promoting natural farming through the JIVA project in Namsai, creating a holistic ecosystem for sustainable agriculture.”

This initiative is poised to offer multiple benefits: reducing dependency on traditional crops, introducing a commercially viable alternative, improving farmers’ income, generating employment in both cultivation and processing sectors, and promoting agroforestry practices.

Cocoa can be intercropped with arecanut, coconut, and palm, making it a valuable addition to the district’s agrarian profile. With farmers’ enthusiasm, institutional support, and market linkage in view, Namsai is now taking confident steps towards becoming a hub for high-value crops like cocoa -paving the way for sustainable and profitable farming.