HDMT: West Siang and Tawang win boys’ and girls’ football tournaments

NAMSAI, 13 Oct: West Siang and Tawang won the boys’ and the girls’ football tournament, respectively, for the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) here on Sunday.

Hosts Namsai and East Kameng were the runner-up in the boys’ and girls’ category, respectively.

In volleyball, Lohit and Shi-Yomi were the champions in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively, while Namsai and Papum Pare were the runner-up in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

Nissan Das of Namsai and Tsering Doker of Tawang were declared the best football players of the tournament in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

Monalisha Gogoi of Namsai and Baganso Seniya were declared the best volleyball player of the tournament in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

The winners of both the boys’ and the girls’ categories of the football tournaments were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3 lakhs each, while the two runners-up were given Rs 2 lakhs each.

In volleyball, the winning teams in both boys’ and girls’ categories were awarded Rs 2 lakhs each, while Rs 1 lakh each was given to both the runner-up teams.

The best players in both the boys’ and the girls’ categories of the football and volleyball tournaments were awarded Rs 10,000 each.

The closing function was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Hamjong Tangha, Zingnu Namchoom, and Tapi Darang, the ZPCs, the DC and the SP of Namsai, the sports director, and officials of the sports department and the district administration.