DC distributes cloth bags to bazaar committees

ZIRO, 1 Jul: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Tuesday handed over the final instalment of free cloth bags to the Bazaar Welfare Committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro, thereby fulfilling the administration’s commitment to hand over 1,000 cloth bags to customers through the Bazaar Welfare Committees.

The DC encouraged the SHGs associated with the ArSRLM and the Bazaar Welfare Committees to make the initiative ‘Plastic-free Ziro’ a model for the rest of the districts of the state. She also issued an order for completely

phasing out the use, storage, distribution and sale of plastic carry bags across the district by 15 August.

ADC Himani Meenas asked the NGOs associated with the ArSRLM to keep the rate of the cloth bags reasonable.

‘Plastic-free Ziro’ is an initiative of former DC Vivek HP, in collaboration with the Power Grid under its CSR programme, aimed at eliminating single-use plastics in the district. As part of this effort, a cloth bag manufacturing unit has been set up in an unused government school hostel, and SHGs have been onboarded for stitching cloth bags.

The manufacturing unit not only tackles plastic pollution but also provides employment and opportunity for economic empowerment.

These cloth bags feature Apatani tribal motifs and messages such as ‘Clean and Green Ziro’, ‘Plastic-free Ziro’, etc, to raise awareness and instil a sense of pride in the community.

Among others, SDO Hage Tarung, CO Mide Bage, BMM Rimpi Tage, officials of the ArSRLM, and members of SHGs and Bazaar Welfare Committees attended the programme. (DIPRO)