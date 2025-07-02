PAMPOLI, 1 Jul: The East Kameng District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a school safety awareness programme at the Government Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force and trained TOTs/community volunteers.

The programme focused on disaster preparedness and school safety measures. DRDA Project Director Ashok Tajo and the DSP (HQ) attended the event and highlighted the importance of safety awareness in schools.

Students and staff were trained through live demonstrations on evacuation, first aid, and emergency response procedures. (DIPRO)