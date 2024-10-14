Girl Child Day celebration concludes with special prog

PASIGHAT, 13 Oct: The 10-day celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child with a special programme under the Bethi Bachao Bethi Padhao scheme concluded at the Taekwondo Club here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The 10-day programme included awareness programmes on girls’ rights, Taekwondo demonstration, ‘selfies with daughters’ campaigns, self-defence training, and various competitive events.

ICDS DD M Gao highlighted the significance of celebrating the day, while advocate Nyame Dabi enlightened the participants about important women-centric laws.

District sports coordinator Onya Padung addressed issues related to gender equality. (DIPRO)