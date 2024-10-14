RGU BSc agri students participating in REWAP

RONO HILLS, 13 Oct: Final year BSc agriculture (honours) students of Rajiv Gandhi University are participating in a Rural Awareness Work Experience Programme at Lekhi village in Papum Pare district.

The initiative is aimed at fostering interaction between the students and the local farmers, thereby providing a platform for mutual learning and understanding.

RGU Agricultural Sciences HoD Dr Devegowda SR introduced the students to the local community and highlighted the importance of collaboration between farmers and students. He said that “the programme will benefit both parties by fostering mutual understanding of agricultural challenges and promoting innovative solutions.”

Subject matter specialist Dr Trina Sandham shed light on disease identification and management in crop productionm while Nagaveni M underscored the significance of demonstrations in providing practical experience to the farmers.

“The students gained firsthand exposure to the real-world challenges faced by the farmers,” the university informed in a release, adding that the students will remain in Lekhi village till the completion of the RAWEP, in order to gain a more holistic understanding of the local agricultural practices, challenges and opportunities.