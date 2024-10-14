IMC digs artificial pond for idols immersion

ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has taken an innovative step to protect the local rivers from pollution during Durga Puja celebration. It has dug a large artificial pond at the Nyokum ground in Jullang to serve as a designated site for immersion of idols.

Mayor Tamme Phassang urged all puja committees and residents to “use this eco-friendly alternative instead of rivers for idol immersion.”

The initiative is aimed at preserving cultural traditions while minimising environmental impact.

“This artificial pond will help prevent river pollution from materials left behind after idol immersion,” Phassang told reporters. He emphasised that the measure is crucial for protecting aquatic life and maintaining the rivers’ cleanliness.

The site is equipped with seating for devotees, and is staffed by the NDRF, the SDRF, and municipal workers, besides police personnel, to ensure safety. This precaution also aims to prevent potential casualties that could occur during river immersion.

Phassang said that the IMC had previously faced funding cuts and penalties due to pollution-related issues. The new approach aligns with the National Green Tribunal’s and the pollution board’s guidelines.

The mayor urged the committees to “consider using eco-friendly idols in future celebrations.” He said also that the submerged idols would be removed from the pond and properly disposed of after the festival.

The project, funded by the IMC, reflects broader efforts to maintain Itanagar’s cleanliness and hygiene while adhering to environmental regulations.