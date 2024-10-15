Training prog on cole crop

MEBUA, 14 Oct: Twenty-three farmwomen participated in a training programme on ‘nursery management of cole crop’, organised by the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Mebua village on Monday.

The programme was aimed at developing the capacity of the unskilled farmwomen to produce good quality planting materials and to enhance crop production.

“The participants were apprised of technical nursery raising method of cole crop, such as type of nursery, soil selection, time of sowing, irrigation, spacing, etc, during the programme,” the KVK informed in a release.