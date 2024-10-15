Lohit Youth Library Network celebrates annual day

TEZU, 14 Oct: “You must encourage your friends and your peer group to come to the library and develop the reading habit,” said Yupia District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai, as she addressed readers and library activists on the occasion of the 17th annual day celebration of the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN) at the Bamboosa Library here on Thursday.

“Even though my mother was non-literate, she wanted us to take on challenges in learning and be independent and see the world as a whole. We are four sisters, and with god’s grace, each of us is leading a wonderful life, thanks to her strong backing. It’s a message to the society that daughters can do wonders,” she said.

Chai commended the efforts of the LYLN in fostering a culture of reading among the youths for the last 17 years. She emphasised the importance of libraries in shaping informed and empathetic citizens, and encouraged the participants to continue their literary pursuits. She also complimented the young reader-activists who presented skits and poem recitation, for their self-confidence and creativity.

Chai presented the prestigious ‘Ranganatha Award’, sponsored by a Pune (Maharashtra)-based patron, to Bamboosa Library in-charge Siwani Pul for her dedicated efforts to make Bamboosa Library a buzzing centre of events.

The ‘Sister Nivedita Award for Dedicated Library Volunteers 2023-24’ was presented to junior volunteers Arpita Kumari (Police Welfare School), and Anushka Kumari and Simran Minj (both of GHSS No 1), Tezu.

Sharing his impressions of his close involvement with the reading movement in Arunachal, LYLN coordinator S Mundayoor pointed out that “the great values in Arunachal traditions, viz, handholding, community ownership and honesty, have become the fundamental strength of the library movement.”

Dibang Youth Library senior volunteer Niya Tapo shared her experience of becoming an avid reader after visiting the library. She encouraged the readers to “engage with stories using your imagination, rather than merely following the author’s thoughts.”

The highlight of the day was reading activities presented by readers of the Bamboosa Library. Kathesi Kri, Arpita Ram and Simran Minj shared their personal journeys as readers, reflecting on how books and the Bamboosa Library shaped their perspectives, enriched their lives, and cultivated their love for reading.

Sakelu Chikro provided an overview of the library network’s activities and achievements over the last 17 years, and emphasised its role in Arunachal language promotion and youth empowerment. Medo-based Forum of Library Activists secretary Keselo Tayang introduced the audience to the initiatives and impact of the forum, while Siwani Pul outlined the various programmes organised by the Bamboosa Library, highlighting its community outreach efforts.