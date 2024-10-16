DNGC urges ICR DC to explore alternative venue for ANSU election

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The authorities of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here have requested the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner to explore an alternative venue for theforthcoming general conference-cum-election of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU).

The ANSU recently announced that the much-awaited conference-cum-election of the union will be conducted at DNGC from 30 October to 2 November.

The internal examinations of DNGC are scheduled to be held from 28/10/2024 to 8/11/2024, and RGU’s practical examinations for all colleges affiliated to RGU are commencing on 11/11/2024. Keeping this in view, a meeting was conducted in the college campus on Monday, in which everyone present decided to request the ANSU and the ICR DC to look for another venue to conduct the election.

“It is requested to explore an appropriate venue for the ANSU general conference-cum-election, as the examinations and conference-cum-election cannot be held simultaneously. Also, the movement of the campus dwellers and their children will be hampered during medical emergencies. The children are also attending their classes and examinations in different schools of the capital region. Moreover, the security and privacy of the campus dwellers will be breached if the said conference-cum-election is held at the college,” the DNGC stated.

The proposed ANSU election is already running into controversy with many fearing a breakdown of law and order. Already group clashes between supporters of various candidates have been reported. The ICR DC Talo Potom conducted several rounds of meetings with aspiring candidates and the outgoing ANSU team to ensure a peaceful election.

On Tuesday evening, Potom held extensive meetings with aspiring candidates and the ANSU team. After the meeting, he claimed that all issues related to the election dispute had been resolved and the election would be held peacefully.