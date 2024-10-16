Survey reveals snow leopard population in Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: A report has unveiled the first scientifically robust estimates of the snow leopard population in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the presence of an estimated 36 individuals in the state. The finding marks a crucial milestone in conservation efforts for this elusive and majestic species.

Conducted by the environment, forests and climate change department, in collaboration with WWF-India, the survey involved extensive camera trapping and community interviews across 115 locations from June to December, 2021. Over 80% of the interviewees confirmed sightings of snow leopards.

The report also identifies key threats to snow leopards, with accidental killing and snaring emerging as the primary concerns. In West Kameng and Tawang districts, retaliatory killings due to livestock predation were noted as major issues. Further, the development of large-scale infrastructure and the presence of free-ranging dogs pose significant risks to wildlife in high-elevation areas.

The report, titled ‘Statewide assessment of the population and density of snow leopards in Arunachal Pradesh’ was released on Tuesday.