2nd NSS Weekend Festival 2024 held at WRG College

DEOMALI, 16 Oct: The 2nd NSS Weekend Festival, 2024 was organized at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College here in Tirap district on 15 October.

The festival themed “Youth in Action: Pioneering Change for Tomorrow” brought together an enthusiastic gathering of NSS volunteers, faculty members and distinguished guests.

NSS state liaison officer Dr. A.K Mishra emphasized the crucial role of youth in societal transformation through community service and innovative ideas.

“Every good deed contributes to greater good,” Mishra said.

Deomali ADC B.Tawsik encouraged the students to actively participate in community services, whenever needed, and to give priority to their academic goals for a bright future.

WR Government College principal Dr. Watsen Bangsia inspired the students to embody the energy and enthusiasm of NSS volunteers, calling them the torchbearers of social change.

Earlier, NSS programme officer Ngamwang Lowang highlighted the festival’s long-term impact on youth, connecting it to the broader national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat@2047 through community service and personal growth.

The participants were divided into four houses-Indira House, Lakshmi House, Swami House and Tagore House-each representing the spirit of national icons and fostering teamwork, patriotism and leadership among the participants.

The festival featured literary, sports and games competitions, showcasing the creativity and talents of the youth.

Another attraction of the programme was the innovative fancy dress competition, where participants showcased costumes made entirely from waste materials, promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

The event concluded with the recital of the Lakshaye Geet of NSS, inspiring the youth of India to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Deomali range forest officer Diwang Lowang and members of the Namsang Youth Council also attended the programme. (DIPRO)