DC advises students to be consistent, determined in their study

LIKABALI, 16 Oct: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap advised the students to be consistent and determined in their study to achieve the desired goal in life.

“Concentrating on studies for an extended period of time and confining oneself to sit at the study table require determination and patience. Most students struggle due to lack of patience and determination,” Rakshap said while attending the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award ceremony here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

The DC also highlighted the government’s efforts to improve the quality of education by merging low-enrollment schools.

During the programme, top three meritorious students from classes 3 to 12 of 2023-24 were felicitated.

Lower Siang DDSE Marte Koyu advised the students to leverage their achievements for greater success in their future, stating that “distractions from studies can lead to lifelong regret.”

Lower Siang district education department organized the programme at the conference hall of the circuit house here.

Earlier, BEO (academic) Dajo Ngomle Beo highlighted the objectives of the programme.

Upper Subansiri district education department also organized the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Award ceremony at Daporijo on Tuesday.

More than 30 top-ranking students from class 3 to class 12 were felicitated on the occasion.

DC Tasso Gambo encouraged the students to work regularly and hard for a bright future.

Giba ZPM Mayum Dobin highlighted the main objective of the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Award initiated by the government.

DDSE Pokter Rime also spoke on the occasion.