Career counselling prog for students held at HU

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Itanagar-based Mahendra’s Education, in collaboration with Himalayan University (HU) organized a one-day ‘Career Counselling and Awareness Program’ for students on Wednesday.

Mahendra’s Education faculty Rohan emphasized on guidelines, objectives and procedure for career counselling and how students must make the strategy for the preparation of competition of government jobs.

HU’s academic affairs deputy dean Dr. Raja Husain and Mahendra’s Education branch head Asha Nanding also spoke on the occasion.

About 150 students from different departments of HU and heads of the departments were present during the programme.