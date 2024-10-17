TRIHMS doctors attend workshop on ‘Cultural Competency for Healthcare Providers’

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Oct: A workshop on ‘Cultural Competency for Healthcare Providers’ was conducted for around 100 new entrant doctors of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Cultural Resource Group at the Tribal Health Collaborative (THC), Piramal Foundation, in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS)-ICMR Project team of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) & Ngunuk Foundation. The initiative aims to build an inclusive and culturally sensitive healthcare environment that respects the traditional knowledge and beliefs of tribal communities.

Dr. Kaling Dabi, program manager at THC, emphasized that “culture is a critical social determinant of health.” He stressed that “effective healthcare delivery requires a deep understanding and respect for patients’ cultural backgrounds, particularly in tribal and marginalized communities.” “This approach,” he noted, “helps build trust and improves health outcomes.”

The AITS-ICMR project team highlighted the inherent socio-cultural biases and misconceptions regarding mental health and gender diversities.

During the event, a documentary film titled ‘Those Songs and Lullabies I Used to Sing’ directed by Dr. Kombong Darang, co-founder of the Ngunuk Foundation and produced by the Centre for Endangered Languages, Rajiv Gandhi University, was screened.

Topics covered in the workshop included the impact of cultural beliefs on health behaviors, effective communication with culturally diverse patients, and the role of cultural literacy in reducing healthcare disparities. This training is part of THC’s larger initiative to create a culturally competent healthcare workforce, particularly for indigenous communities across India.