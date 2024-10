PAMPOLI, 16 Oct: East Kameng KVK conducted a one-day training programme for the women fish farmers group of Mebua village in the district recently.

Subject matter specialist (fishery) Dr. V.K Misra spoke on the topic “integrated fish-cum-horticulture technique to improve the farmers’ economy,” especially for small and marginal farmers in mid hill and foot hill areas.

Twenty-five farm women have participated in the training programme.