Workshop on PRI-CBO convergence held in Namsai

NAMSAI, 16 Oct: A district-level orientation workshop on ‘Universalization of Panchayati Raj Institution-Community-Based Organization (PRI-CBO) Convergence’ was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

The objective of the workshop was to strengthen the convergence between PRIs and CBOs to improve governance, promote community participation and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level. It also focused on implementing a district-wide strategy to universalize PRI-CBO convergence.

Namsai deputy commissioner C.R Khampa highlighted the critical role SHGs play in empowering local communities especially, women and the positive impact of collaboration with Kudumbashree National Resource Organization (KS NRO) in promoting convergence at the local level.

KS NRO is an institution recognized by the ministry of rural development to provide technical and implementation assistance to the State Rural Livelihood Missions across India.

Presentations during the workshop focused on Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM)’s key initiatives, including capacity building, social inclusion, financial inclusion and livelihood promotion.

ArSRLM block mission manager Ronald Dkhar Baghwar explained these initiatives, which aim to strengthen SHGs and create sustainable community development models.

Shylaja, a mentor from Kudumbashree-NRO, introduced the PRI-CBO Convergence Project and outlined the support available to effectively implement convergence models in the district’s gram panchayats.

ArSRLM DTC-SISD Oyin Pertin presented the rollout strategy for the first phase of the convergence initiative, which will cover 52 gram panchayats in Namsai and 12 in Chongkham.