RGU’s 14-day prog on innovative research in social science

DOIMUKH, 16 Oct: The two-week capacity building programme on ‘innovative research in social science for young social science faculty members’ organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)’s political science department concluded here on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, the programme was aimed at enhancing the research skills of the young faculty members in social sciences.

Additional secretary (CE), ministry of external affairs Arun Kumar Sahu delivered an insightful talk on ‘Foreign policy in practice for Viksit Bharat 2047.’

He emphasized India’s growing global stature and the critical role of foreign policy in shaping a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Sahu discussed the geopolitical, political and economic dimensions of foreign policy, highlighting India’s strategic approach in securing national interests.

He also spoke about India’s demographic advantage, emphasizing the need for robust policies to sustain growth as the country navigates its path towards development.

Sahu further elaborated on the role of diplomacy in international relations, stating, “Diplomacy is the tool that secures national interest, combining both soft and hard power.” He encouraged the students and the scholars to engage critically with academic theories and practice, stating that diplomacy, at its core, is about making strategic decisions that safeguard national security and interests.

He presented certificates to all the participants, acknowledging their successful completion of the programme.

Head of RGU’s political science department prof. Nani Bath expressed hope that the participants would apply the knowledge gained to further their academic and professional pursuits. Prof. Bath also highlighted the potential for future collaborations in policy research, particularly through the MEA.

Prof. Otem Padung said that RGU being the only central university in Arunachal Pradesh is strategically positioned to foster intellectual growth. He emphasized the significance of the programme in enhancing the research capabilities of the participants and highlighted the university’s contribution to the state’s development.