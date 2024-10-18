Mother-child healthcare project launched

SINGCHUNG, 17 Oct: The West Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), launched ‘Amua-Care’ – a mother-child healthcare project – here on Thursday.

The project is aimed at providing comprehensive support to improve the health of mothers during pregnancy, childbirth, the postnatal period, and early childhood of the baby.

Inaugurating the event, Jumter Glow, wife of Thrizino-Buragaon MLA TN Glow, expressed appreciation for the initiative and acknowledged the pressing needs of pregnant women in the region. She also pledged to provide full support for the growth of the programme, adding, “I am willing to provide all necessary assistance to ensure its success.”

As a gesture of her commitment, Glow donated Rs 3 lakhs to the Self-Help Group (SHG) Federation as a revolving fund.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar spoke on the challenges many women in remote villages face, such as lack of accessible medical support and limited awareness of healthcare needs. “Many mothers and pregnant women, especially in interior areas, being busy in their household works, often do not pay attention to their own health, which may lead to complications in pregnancies. To address this, we have launched the Amua-Care initiative in collaboration with the ArSRLM, and through the SHG Federation, we envision providing health facilities to all mothers in the region and help in getting them benefits of government schemes on time by liaising with the departments concerned and helping them to apply for the relevant schemes.

“SHG ‘didis’ will adopt the pregnant mothers and infant children and make them aware of medical and nutritional requirements, as well as track their ANC checkups. They will also provide psychological support, and the emergency revolving fund can be utilised in case of any medical emergency. The SHG didis will be provided training by gynaecologists and nutritional experts to undertake these tasks and diversify in developing nutritional products for these women. An Amua care centre shall also be established, where women can approach for any kind of help,” the DC said.

Singchung ADC Murnya Kakki expressed gratitude to the district administration and the ArSRLM for selecting Singchung as the pilot location for the project.

Additionally, an anganwadi centre adoption programme was also conducted, during which the responsibility for the centres was formally handed over to the designated adoptees.

Amua-Care is the brainchild of the DC to provide health support to mothers and their babies. The word ‘amua’ means ‘mother’ in the Bugun dialect.

The event saw the participation of ZPM RekhaMurphew, HoDs, members of the Bugun Welfare Society, PRI members, and the local public. (DIPRO)