DBGY Film Festival highlights climate issues

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF) was held at Don Bosco School (DBS) here on Thursday with the theme ‘Youth and climate change’.

Arunachal Film Collective (AFC) chairperson Bindiya Ete Nalo, speaking on the occasion, encouraged the students to explore their capacities and potentials. Nalo urged them to take interest in matters related to climate change and environmental protection.

AFC member Nending Lahzeey invited the students to “plunge into the film industry, wherein Arunachal Pradesh is still in its infancy.”

The festival highlighted the urgent need for environmental action, emphasising on personal responsibility and the role of the youths in driving change.

Key themes of the film festival included water conservation, plastic pollution, and the delicate balance between human activities and nature.

The festival encouraged students to harness their creativity to raise awareness and tackle climate issues, with a strong call for immediate action to prevent further damage.

Altogether 11 movies were screened, including Invisible Assassins, Wake-up Call, The Meal, Now or Never, Water Wars, Shattered through Times, Life of Packet, and Ode to Water.

Among others, DBS Alumni Association president Bengia Nachong attended the screening.