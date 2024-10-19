APU conducts indoor plantation prog

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: The commerce department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised an ‘indoor plantation programme’ at the academic Block A of the APU on Friday.

The programme was aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and creating a greener workspace.

During the programme, Commerce HoD Dr Chiging Yamang encouraged the students to keep their surroundings clean individually, rather than depending on others.

The event saw the participation of around 40 students, along with faculty members of the department.

Most of the saplings were donated voluntarily by students and some were donated by the Riga (Siang district) CDPO Minam Taloh Kaye.