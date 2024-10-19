AFC opposes nomination of govt officials for IFFI-2024

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The Arunachal Film Collective (AFC) has strongly opposed the nomination of two government officials from the information & public relations department to participate in the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from 20-28 November.

“The union information & broadcasting ministry extended invitations to 10 budding filmmakers from each northeastern state to participate in this prestigious event. However, we are dismayed to learn that two seats, which were meant to provide aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to learn and grow through exposure to the global film industry, have instead been allocated to departmental officials,” the AFC stated in a release.

“Arunachal Pradesh’ filmmakers already face significant challenges in gaining exposure and access to national and international platforms. The IFFI presents a rare and invaluable opportunity for them to engage with leading professionals in the industry, broaden their horizons, and further hone their craft. The decision to nominate government officials in place of filmmakers undermines this initiative and deprives our talented and emerging filmmakers of a chance to benefit from this experience,” it said, and demanded immediate cancellation of the officials’ nominations.

It urged that the seats be rightfully allocated to deserving filmmakers, saying, “Our state has a wealth of untapped creative talent, and we believe that opportunities like the IFFI should be prioritised for those within the film community who will most benefit from it.”

“The AFC remains committed to advocating the growth and recognition of filmmakers in Arunachal and will continue to work toward ensuring that our voices are heard on national and international platforms,” it said.