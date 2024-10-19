Promote literary activities in edn’l institutions: Guv

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday emphasised the need to promote and organise literary activities in every educational institution as part of a mass movement, alongside state-level programmes.

Parnaik made these remarks during a meeting with Information & Public Relations (IPR) Minister Nyato Dukam at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

They discussed the upcoming Arunachal Literature Festival, an annual event organised by the IPR department in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor said that students from schools to universities should be motivated and invited to participate in the festival. He also suggested inviting distinguished intellectuals from the literary world to share their experiences, writings, and aspirations.

Additionally, Parnaik and Dukam reviewed initiatives related to skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovative opportunities in industries, textiles, and handicrafts.

The governor urged the minister, who oversees these sectors, to explore new avenues for industrial development while prioritising the enhancement of traditional textiles and handicrafts.

He highlighted that a skilled youth population and an entrepreneurial spirit can significantly contribute to the state’s role in the nation’s economic growth, cultural diversity, and national unity.

Parnaik stressed that human resource development, skill enhancement, capacity building, and the integration of modern technology are crucial for India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. He added that a commitment to the ‘nation first’ spirit from every citizen can help create a Viksit Bharat. (PTI)