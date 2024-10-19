DBGY Film Festival concludes

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The two-day Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF) Season-3 concluded on Friday with a resounding success, inspiring hundreds of youths to take action against climate change, the college informed in a release.

The festival, organised by Green Alliance and Media Club at Don Bosco College (DBC), showcased over 12 films from global filmmakers, focusing on climate change and youth empowerment.

Renowned personalities, including Saurabh Pandey(Bollywood actor and director), Tai Gungte (filmmaker and producer), Duyu Tabyo (filmmaker and writer), and Kezleen Kholie (personality and branding consultant), shared their expertise and experiences with the attendees.

This year the DBGYFF received 1,287 film submissions from 110 countries. Out of this, 120 films have been shortlisted by 117 jury members, including Bollywood actor and director Ananth Mahadevan.

“These films resonate deeply with the theme, ‘I have a dream: Youth and climate change’. The festival promises to be a celebration of creativity and advocacy. It aimed to ignite conversations and inspire action among the youths to become climate champions.

“The event featured reflections and discussions on the films, providing a platform for young minds to have a deeper understanding of climate change.

“The festival’s impact will continue to grow, fostering a community of climate-conscious filmmakers and change-makers,” said DBC rector Fr CD Mathai.

Faculty member and Media Club coordinator Telesphore Topno also spoke.

The festival came to a felicitous end with the college anthem, the release stated.