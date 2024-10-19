Drug peddler arrested

ZIRO, 18 Oct: One habitual drug peddler, identified as Hano Doley, was arrested with suspected heroin from here in Lower Subansiri district on the intervening night of 17 and 18 October, police said.

The arrest was made by a team of police led by SDPO O Lego, based on a tip-off that Doley was in possession of suspected contraband, and that he had just reached Ziro from Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

The team immediately reached the residence of the alleged accused. During a search, carried out in the presence of the executive magistrate, 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 48.3 gms, three mobile handsets and two used syringes were seized from his possession.

The police have launched further investigation after registering the case under the NDPS Act, the SP said.