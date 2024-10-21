State-level Volleyball C’ship gets underway

ITANAGAR 20 Oct: Koloriang MLA and the PHED minister’s adviser Pani Taram on Sunday afternoon inaugurated the first-ever State-level Volleyball Championship-2024 at a sports resort in the city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Taram lauded the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Volleyball Association (APVA) for organising the state-level championship after a gap of more than a decade. He expressed hope that next year the participating teams would increase and all the district teams would be able to take part.

Referring to a memorandum submitted on the occasion, Taram assured to take up the matter of construction of indoor volleyball stadiums in the capital region and Papum Pare district.

Former minister and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir, who also was present, lauded the APVA for conducting the championship. He assured his full support to the association in every step on state and central levels.

He appealed to the youths to concentrate on academic activities for a bright future, always associate with one sport, become good players, and play for the state and the country at the international level.

APVA president Nera Techi in his address said that due to several reasons and litigation at the national level, the APVA had not been able to organise state-level championships for around 12 years.

“But we could not wait anymore and the state-level championship is being organised. Due to several hurdles, challenges, communication, and coordination, 10 teams are playing, but from next year all the district teams can take part,” said Techi.

The championship’s final will be played on 25 October.

AOA secretary Bamang Tago, Sports Director Tadar Appa and a host of leaders from various sports organisations and executive members of the APVA were present on the occasion.