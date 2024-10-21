RASA training concludes

Work with sincerity to build your dreams: Saurabh

TEZU, 20 Oct: “Work hard with sincerity to build up your dreams. As you read books, try to absorb the ideas in them and bring them into your lives,” advised outgoing Lohit deputy commissioner Shashvat Saurabh , addressing the valedictory function of the five-day Read Aloud Skills (RASA) training for Class 7 and 8 students of the government secondary school, Teluliang, at the Bamboosa Library here on Saturday.

Applauding the senior and junior volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network, who have been guiding the BEd trainees of the Denning College for Teacher Education in conducting the RASA sessions, he said, “I have been able to see the wonderful improvement in self-confidence and learning levels in students during the last two years by the RASA training.”

He also complimented senior volunteer Behelti Ama, a fine arts student in Chennai, for her outstanding artistic talents that was on display last week at the National Tiger Conservation Authority painting exhibition in Delhi, which was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Saurabh, who also attended the function, stressed that “by mastering reading aloud skills, we are inculcating many other skills too, like public speaking. As you enter life, these skills count, not the marks you scored in class 10 or 12. So please take ahead these skills and use them as tools for de-stressing when you feel exhausted by work.”

She pointed out that “to be a good leader, you need to be a good reader and a good thinker. Live your childhood life well and productively.”

Congratulating all the library volunteers and the readers who displayed their reading demonstrations, she reminded the audience that volunteers are agents of change, and urged them to emerge as volunteers.

Earlier, both DCs gave away prizes to the winners of the 92nd Air Force Day painting contest held by the Bamboosa Library for students of Class 8 to 12.

Senior volunteer Sakelu Chikro presented a roundup of the Lohit Youth Library movement.

The Telluliang school students and Bamboosa Library readers presented poem recitation and reading theatre demonstrations to display what they learned during the RASA training.

Junior volunteers Anushka Kumari, Arpita Ram and Simran Minj shared how they benefitted educationally during their last three years of active association in library activities.

Senior volunteer Solina Kambrai and BEd trainees Toda Miwu and Thanong Siang conducted the proceedings also spoke.