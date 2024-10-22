2nd State level Pencak Silat Championship concludes

CHIMPU, 21 Oct: Over 120 Pencak Silat athletes from various districts participated in the two-day 2nd State level Pencak Silat Championship, which ended here on 21 October.

The event was conducted with a view to provide the young athletes an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The gold medallists of championship will have an opportunity to represent Arunachal in the upcoming National Pencak Silat Championship, to be held in Jammu & Kashmir from 16 to 18 November.

Recent Asian Championship bronze medallists Damsop Tungi, Meta Pao and Likha Aku also participated in the state-level championship.