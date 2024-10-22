Free coaching for APPSCCE aspirants underway

TAWANG, 21 Oct: A free crash course for APPSCCE aspirants of the Tawang constituency got underway at the government higher secondary school here on Monday.

The course, sponsored by local MLA Namgey Tsering, will be conducted by two faculty members from Pune (Maharashtra).

In his inaugural address, the MLA voiced concern over the poor performance of the local youths in competitive exams. He emphasized that many deserving candidates lack proper guidance due to financial constraints, and this initiative aims to provide support and direction to the aspirants.

“Providing this kind of facility was a priority in my election manifesto,” the MLA noted, and urged the students to “remain disciplined and punctual to make the most of this opportunity.”

Tsering expressed hope that this initiative would help many aspirants achieve their dream jobs as civil service officers, “as well as in the army and police forces.”

Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput and DC Kanki Darang also spoke.

The inaugural event was attended also by SP Dr DW Thongon, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, TMEs secretary-general Kesang Norbu, MMT Tawang unit president Pema

Chowang, NPP district unit president Phurpa Lama, and Tawang Lamps Chairman Dorjee Norbu. (DIPRO)