Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day observed

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: In an effort to raise awareness on prevention of iodine deficiency, district health teams under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme (NIDDCP) across Arunachal Pradesh observed the Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day (GIDDPD) on Monday.

The event was part of the larger national effort to educate communities about the importance of iodine in nutrition and its critical role in maintaining health, especially in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children.

Health workers, doctors, community leaders, and volunteers in every district collaborated to organize a series of activities, including free health camps, public awareness programmes, and educational sessions on the consequences of iodine deficiency. These sessions highlighted the risks of iodine deficiency, which can lead to a range of health issues, including goitre, cognitive impairments, and developmental disorders in children. Special attention was given to schools and rural areas, where iodine deficiency is most prevalent.

Speaking about the initiative, NIDDCP State Programme Officer Dr D Taipodia said, “Iodine deficiency is a preventable cause of cognitive and developmental delays in children. Iodine is a vital micronutrient that supports thyroid function and brain development, especially in children and pregnant women. Through this effort, we aim to ensure that every household understands the importance of using iodized salt and eating iodine-rich foods.”

The GIDDPD serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring sufficient iodine intake in the population, particularly in remote and rural areas. “The district health teams are committed to continuing their efforts to reduce iodine deficiency rates across Arunachal Pradesh and ensuring healthier futures for the population,” the NIDDCP’s state unit said in a release.

“The state government, under the leadership of Health Minister Biyuram Waghe, is fully supporting these efforts, with future plans to scale up nutritional interventions and improve access to iodized salt in all remote corners of the state,” it said.