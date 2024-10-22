Gadkari reviews 15 ongoing NH projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday reviewed the progress of 15 ongoing national highway (NH) projects covering 423 kms in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of expediting development to ensure timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to enhancing mobility and driving economic growth in the Northeast region, sources at the chief ministers’ office (CMO) here said.

The review meeting was attended also by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state, union MoS for Road Transport & Highways Ajay Tamta, MPs Harsh Malhotra and Tapir Gao, besides Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other officials from the ministry and state government, they said.

“Reviewed the progress of ongoing 15 National Highway projects spanning over 423 Km in Arunachal Pradesh along with Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji, Union MoS Shri @AjayTamtaBJP Ji, Shri @hdmalhotra Ji, Arunachal Pradesh CM, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today,” the union minister for road transport & highways posted on X after the meeting.

He reiterated the focus on revolutionising highways in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to create sustainable mobility and pave the way for a brighter future.

“Revolutionizing Arunachal Pradesh’s highways with advanced infrastructure and sustainable mobility under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership, paving the way for a brighter future. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti,” Gadkari added.

Khandu updated the minister on the progress of the ongoing highway projects in the state.

“Attended the review meeting with Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Hon’ble Union Minister @MORTHIndia, on the National Highway projects. Updated him about the progress of ongoing NH projects in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a social media post.

“I am happy to share that road connectivity in the state has got a massive boost thanks to visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and total support of Hon’ble Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, the chief minister said. (PTI)