APP observes Police Commemoration Day

BANDERDEWA, 21 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) paid rich tributes to the brave police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre here on Monday.

The annual event is observed nationwide to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by police personnel and officers in the service of the country.

The ceremony was attended also by Home Minister Mama Natung, the director general of police, senior police officials and family members of the fallen police personnel and officers.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Column was the centrepiece of the event, leading the proceedings.

The observance also included presentation of a guard of honour, followed by a minute of silence to honour the memory of the martyrs.