Minister’s PSO opens fire in public place

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DEOMALI, 21 Oct: A police constable deployed as the personal security officer (PSO) of Environment & Forest Minister Wangki Lowang was detained by the Tirap police here for allegedly opening fire in a resort.

The video of the constable firing from his service rifle went viral on social media, which angered the residents. The incident occurred on the intervening night of 18 and 19 October. As per the report, the constable, identified as Bijoy Dodum, got into an altercation with some locals, after which he fired five rounds from his service rifle.

However, no one was injured in the incident. The Tirap police detained him for a night after the situation turned tense in the area. Later he was transferred back to the security cell in Itanagar.

“During preliminary interrogation conducted at the Deomali police station, the constable has admitted to having fired five rounds out of thirty rounds from his service rifle. The place of occurrence, which is near KVK Deomali, has been visited and examined thoroughly, and three fired shells were recovered and seized. The police also seized his service rifle,” SP Tirap Kirli Padu informed in a letter to the SP (security), PHQ.

Meanwhile, SP (Security) Rohit Rajbir Singh issued an order directing the constable to report back to the SP security office. “He has been closed to the unit and a departmental inquiry will be initiated by a regular SP,” informed Singh.