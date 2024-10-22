Meet on DILRMP held

KHONSA, 21 Oct: A meeting on the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was held at the DC’s conference hall here recently.

The DILRMP is a Government of India initiative, designed to digitize and modernize land records across the country. The key objectives of the programme include reducing land disputes, improving real-time access to land information, optimizing the use of land resources, benefiting landowners and prospective buyers, assisting in policy and planning, checking fraudulent transactions, eliminating the need for physical visits to revenue or registration offices, and enabling seamless information-sharing with various organizations and agencies.

The programme, implemented by the union land resources department through state and union territory governments, is structured around three core components -computerization of land records, survey or re-survey, and computerization of land registration.

MLA Chakat Aboh highlighted the importance of sensitizing villagers to the programme, stating that without the support and participation of the local community, conducting land surveys would be extremely difficult.

DC Techu Aran, who chaired the meeting, assured full support and cooperation, acknowledging that, while the programme’s completion would be a significant challenge, its success would greatly benefit both the administration and the public.

Land Management Deputy Director Rome Mele sought cooperation from all stakeholders, right from district heads to grassroots-level leaders, to ensure smooth implementation and completion of the programme.

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving the objectives.

The meeting was attended also by the ZPMs, administrative officers and officials from the land management department. (DIPRO)