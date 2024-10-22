Zagang: A valley of cherry blossoms

[ Prem Chetry ]

Jigaon in West Kameng district, inhabited by Sherdukpens and originally known as Zagang, is an exquisite valley surrounded by rhododendrons, cherry blossoms, maples, willows, oaks and pines nestled on the bank of the Doblokho, a meandering river. It will soon be known as the Valley of Cherry Blossoms.

An NGO, Zagang Depga, started ‘Project Granjo’ – which literally means memory – on 7 September, 2020 in this regard. Its chairman, Tenzin Norbu Thongchi said, “Cherry is found suitable here climatically. We planned to plant cheery saplings in the valley. Apart from adding beauty to the valley, it would also connect humans with nature and enrich the forest cover area.”

Unveiling the objectives, he said that it is to create awareness about biodiversity among children, divert the money spent on birthday parties toward fostering holistic growth and core values, to beautify Zagang village, to promote tourism in and around the valley over time, foster an emotional connection between children and trees to develop love for forests, and to establish everlasting memories by planting cherry blossoms.

“We planted more than a thousand saplings on the slopes and hills,” he said, adding that “since its inception, we introduced a new concept to encourage even outsiders in this project to plant cherry saplings on special occasions including birthdays and death anniversaries.”

Project Granjo has attracted huge participation from other districts as well. It costs Rs 2,500 for each sapling, including the cost of maintenance and a steel plant guard, for which a person has been employed.

There are 23 members who are looking after the project, monitoring every stage of these saplings. “After fruiting, all the members collect its seeds and prepare nursery for seed germination in April-May. At least five to six weeks from last week of November to December the entire landscape changes dramatically when the cherry blossoms,” Thongchi added.

The project has provision for birthday celebration and offers cake-cutting ceremony in a traditional hut. This trend has lured many people from other places. They plant saplings and even give the saplings names. In a span of four years, a good number of cherry blossoms can be seen, and every year its number is multiplying. In order to meet the expenses for the plantation, the project raises funds, donations and membership drive.