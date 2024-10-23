BPed and sports science depts lift men’s and women’s UFC trophies

RONO HILLS, 22 Oct: BPed department won in the men’s category of the 3rd University Football Championships (UFC), defeating sports science department by 4-1 in the final match at Rajiv Gandhi University playground here on Monday.

In the women’s category, the sports science department won the trophy, beating BPed department 1-0.

Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) president Markum Charu highlighted the importance of games and sports in students’ life.

Terming the just concluded football championships as one of the important events of the university, the RGUSU president urged the university authority to continue its support to the union in organizing future university events.

The closing ceremony was attended by Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, All Kamle District Students’ Union president Tam Romi Higang, RGU VC (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, DSW Hui Tag and ADPE Dr Yuvraj.

The tournament was organized by the RGUSU.